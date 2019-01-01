QQQ
Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SAB de CV is a Mexican company which provides integrated telecommunication services. It is engaged in providing voice and data services to residential, commercial, and wholesale customers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from metropolitan areas as well as from the commercial market. It serves hospitality and health; finance; call center; education; government; manufacture; building and other sectors.

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTC: MXMTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maxcom Telecomunicaciones's (MXMTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Q

What is the target price for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY)?

A

The stock price for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTC: MXMTY) is $0.0865 last updated Wed Jul 21 2021 19:58:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Q

When is Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTC:MXMTY) reporting earnings?

A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (MXMTY) operate in?

A

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.