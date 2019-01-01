QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
27.29
Shares
49.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Maxell Ltd is a Japan-based company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling energy products, industrial materials products, and electronic appliance and consumer products. The company focuses on several business areas, including automotive, home life and infrastructure, health and beauty care, and business and consumer. The company provides a broad range of products, including primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, electroforming, data storage, adhesive tapes, inks, functional films, display equipment, lens units, optical components, and wellness and beauty care.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Maxell Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maxell (MXLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maxell (OTCPK: MXLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Maxell's (MXLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maxell.

Q

What is the target price for Maxell (MXLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maxell

Q

Current Stock Price for Maxell (MXLLF)?

A

The stock price for Maxell (OTCPK: MXLLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Maxell (MXLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maxell.

Q

When is Maxell (OTCPK:MXLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Maxell does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maxell (MXLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maxell.

Q

What sector and industry does Maxell (MXLLF) operate in?

A

Maxell is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.