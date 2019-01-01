Maxell Ltd is a Japan-based company that is engaged in manufacturing and selling energy products, industrial materials products, and electronic appliance and consumer products. The company focuses on several business areas, including automotive, home life and infrastructure, health and beauty care, and business and consumer. The company provides a broad range of products, including primary batteries, rechargeable batteries, electroforming, data storage, adhesive tapes, inks, functional films, display equipment, lens units, optical components, and wellness and beauty care.