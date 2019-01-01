QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.04 - 1.78
Mkt Cap
162.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
156M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MDxHealth SA is a multinational healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. Its tests are based on proprietary genomic, epigenetic, and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, the prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. It derives revenues from clinical laboratory service testing or the out-licensing of the company's patented DNA methylation platform and biomarkers. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States of America (USA), and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MDxHealth Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MDxHealth (MXDHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MDxHealth (OTCEM: MXDHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MDxHealth's (MXDHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MDxHealth.

Q

What is the target price for MDxHealth (MXDHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MDxHealth

Q

Current Stock Price for MDxHealth (MXDHF)?

A

The stock price for MDxHealth (OTCEM: MXDHF) is $1.04 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 14:59:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MDxHealth (MXDHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MDxHealth.

Q

When is MDxHealth (OTCEM:MXDHF) reporting earnings?

A

MDxHealth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MDxHealth (MXDHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MDxHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does MDxHealth (MXDHF) operate in?

A

MDxHealth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.