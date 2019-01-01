MAX Co (OTC:MXCLF), Quotes and News Summary

MAX Co (OTC: MXCLF)
You can purchase shares of MAX Co (OTCPK: MXCLF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for MAX Co.
There is no analysis for MAX Co
The stock price for MAX Co (OTCPK: MXCLF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for MAX Co.
MAX Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for MAX Co.
MAX Co is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Distribution industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.