MAX Co
(OTCPK:MXCLF)
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 47.3M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS27.74
Total Float-

MAX Co (OTC:MXCLF), Quotes and News Summary

MAX Co (OTC: MXCLF)

MAX Co Ltd manufactures and distributes office supplies and industrial equipment. The company operates through office equipment, industrial equipment, and home care and rehabilitation (HCR) equipment divisions. It mainly offers products such as hand-held staplers and automatic staplers, numbering tools, check writers, and other office supplies. It also markets fastening devices for various purposes such as concrete reinforcing bar tying machines, air compressors, and rechargeable tools.
MAX Co Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy MAX Co (MXCLF) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of MAX Co (OTCPK: MXCLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are MAX Co's (MXCLF) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for MAX Co.

Q
What is the target price for MAX Co (MXCLF) stock?
A

There is no analysis for MAX Co

Q
Current Stock Price for MAX Co (MXCLF)?
A

The stock price for MAX Co (OTCPK: MXCLF) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does MAX Co (MXCLF) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for MAX Co.

Q
When is MAX Co (OTCPK:MXCLF) reporting earnings?
A

MAX Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is MAX Co (MXCLF) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for MAX Co.

Q
What sector and industry does MAX Co (MXCLF) operate in?
A

MAX Co is in the Industrials sector and Industrial Distribution industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.