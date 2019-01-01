MAX Automation SE operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering group and provider of integrated and complex system and component solutions. It operates in the following segments such as Process Technologies, Environmental Technology Evolving Technologies, and Non-Core segment which includes development and production of integrated and proprietary solutions for manufacturing and assembly in the long-term growth sectors of automotive, medical technology, packaging automation, and electronics. It also develops and installs technologically complex systems for the recycling, energy and raw materials industries.