QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.67 - 4.67
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
297.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Meltwater NV, formerly Meltwater BV is a social marketing company engaged in providing services of media monitoring, social media listening, social media management, and social influencer management. Also, the company offers solutions like public relations and communications, online data analysis, and other related services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Meltwater Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meltwater (MWTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meltwater (OTCEM: MWTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meltwater's (MWTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meltwater.

Q

What is the target price for Meltwater (MWTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meltwater

Q

Current Stock Price for Meltwater (MWTRF)?

A

The stock price for Meltwater (OTCEM: MWTRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Meltwater (MWTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meltwater.

Q

When is Meltwater (OTCEM:MWTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Meltwater does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meltwater (MWTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meltwater.

Q

What sector and industry does Meltwater (MWTRF) operate in?

A

Meltwater is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.