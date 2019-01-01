QQQ
Manila Water Co Inc is a water and wastewater management company. Its operations can be divided among Metro Manila East Zone and Manila Water Philippine Ventures, which operate across municipalities in the Philippines, and Manila Water Asia Pacific, which operates in Vietnam, Myanmar, and Indonesia. The segments of the company consist of Manila Concession and Head Office, Domestic Subsidiaries, and Foreign Subsidiaries. The Manila Concession and Head Office generate maximum revenue for the company.

Manila Water Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Manila Water Co (MWTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Manila Water Co (OTCPK: MWTCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Manila Water Co's (MWTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Manila Water Co.

Q

What is the target price for Manila Water Co (MWTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Manila Water Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Manila Water Co (MWTCF)?

A

The stock price for Manila Water Co (OTCPK: MWTCF) is $0.48 last updated Thu Dec 09 2021 18:42:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Manila Water Co (MWTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Manila Water Co.

Q

When is Manila Water Co (OTCPK:MWTCF) reporting earnings?

A

Manila Water Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Manila Water Co (MWTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Manila Water Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Manila Water Co (MWTCF) operate in?

A

Manila Water Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.