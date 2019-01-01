QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Moveix Inc which is in startup stage will engage to buy electric transportation products wholesale from Chinese manufacturers and sell these products via their website. The company products include electric bikes, scooters, segway, and hoverboards.

Moveix Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Moveix (MVXM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Moveix (OTCPK: MVXM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Moveix's (MVXM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Moveix.

Q

What is the target price for Moveix (MVXM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Moveix

Q

Current Stock Price for Moveix (MVXM)?

A

The stock price for Moveix (OTCPK: MVXM) is $3.75 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 20:13:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Moveix (MVXM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Moveix.

Q

When is Moveix (OTCPK:MVXM) reporting earnings?

A

Moveix does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Moveix (MVXM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Moveix.

Q

What sector and industry does Moveix (MVXM) operate in?

A

Moveix is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.