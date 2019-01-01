QQQ
Medivir AB develops drugs with a focus on cancers where there are medical needs. The company invests in indication areas where available treatment methods are limited or lacking and there are opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir focuses on the development of MIV-818, a prodrug that has been designed to provide a targeted anti-tumor effect in the liver while minimizing any side effects. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, has been out-licensed for development in combination with IGM antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors.

Medivir Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Medivir (MVRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Medivir (OTCEM: MVRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Medivir's (MVRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Medivir.

Q

What is the target price for Medivir (MVRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Medivir

Q

Current Stock Price for Medivir (MVRBF)?

A

The stock price for Medivir (OTCEM: MVRBF) is $0.9 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 16:50:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Medivir (MVRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Medivir.

Q

When is Medivir (OTCEM:MVRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Medivir does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Medivir (MVRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Medivir.

Q

What sector and industry does Medivir (MVRBF) operate in?

A

Medivir is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.