Medivir AB develops drugs with a focus on cancers where there are medical needs. The company invests in indication areas where available treatment methods are limited or lacking and there are opportunities to offer significant improvements to patients. Medivir focuses on the development of MIV-818, a prodrug that has been designed to provide a targeted anti-tumor effect in the liver while minimizing any side effects. Birinapant, a SMAC mimetic, has been out-licensed for development in combination with IGM antibodies for the treatment of solid tumors.