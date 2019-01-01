QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Movement Industries Corp is engaged in investment in emerging growth companies in the energy, oil and gas, and industrial manufacturing sectors. It provides valves, actuators, pumps, tanks, and wellhead control panels, CNC Machining, Waterjet, Plasma, Laser Cutting, Welding and Fabrication, control systems, and communication systems.

Movement Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Movement Industries (MVNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Movement Industries (OTCPK: MVNT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Movement Industries's (MVNT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Movement Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Movement Industries (MVNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Movement Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Movement Industries (MVNT)?

A

The stock price for Movement Industries (OTCPK: MVNT) is $0.044 last updated Today at 5:54:21 PM.

Q

Does Movement Industries (MVNT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Movement Industries.

Q

When is Movement Industries (OTCPK:MVNT) reporting earnings?

A

Movement Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Movement Industries (MVNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Movement Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Movement Industries (MVNT) operate in?

A

Movement Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.