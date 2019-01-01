QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.39
Mkt Cap
6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
76.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Minerva Intelligence Inc is engaged in developing and marketing AI software products to various industries with technical and scientific data. Its AI Platform combines human domain expertise with information from public and private databases in a cognitive computer reasoning system to carry out complex tasks faster. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Canada and also has a presence in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Minerva Intelligence Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minerva Intelligence (OTCPK: MVAIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minerva Intelligence's (MVAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minerva Intelligence.

Q

What is the target price for Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minerva Intelligence

Q

Current Stock Price for Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF)?

A

The stock price for Minerva Intelligence (OTCPK: MVAIF) is $0.078 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 15:15:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minerva Intelligence.

Q

When is Minerva Intelligence (OTCPK:MVAIF) reporting earnings?

A

Minerva Intelligence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minerva Intelligence.

Q

What sector and industry does Minerva Intelligence (MVAIF) operate in?

A

Minerva Intelligence is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.