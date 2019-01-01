Mutual Merchant Services Inc is a single source provider of financial services, providing products and services to merchants, financial institutions and banks, by offering credit and debit card acceptance, check guarantee, check verification, check conversion, check 21, advance funding, ACH check processing, and prepaid and bill pay services, in addition to point of sale software and terminals. The company through its subsidiary also provides management and other services for companies in all industries, particularly startup operations, and for individuals in the entertainment industry.