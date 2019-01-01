QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Mutual Merchant Services Inc is a single source provider of financial services, providing products and services to merchants, financial institutions and banks, by offering credit and debit card acceptance, check guarantee, check verification, check conversion, check 21, advance funding, ACH check processing, and prepaid and bill pay services, in addition to point of sale software and terminals. The company through its subsidiary also provides management and other services for companies in all industries, particularly startup operations, and for individuals in the entertainment industry.

Mutual Merchant Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mutual Merchant Services (OTCEM: MUTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mutual Merchant Services's (MUTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mutual Merchant Services.

Q

What is the target price for Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mutual Merchant Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM)?

A

The stock price for Mutual Merchant Services (OTCEM: MUTM) is $0.0002 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 16:43:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mutual Merchant Services.

Q

When is Mutual Merchant Services (OTCEM:MUTM) reporting earnings?

A

Mutual Merchant Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mutual Merchant Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Mutual Merchant Services (MUTM) operate in?

A

Mutual Merchant Services is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.