Minotaur Exploration Ltd is engaged in exploration activities. The company is involved in securing new tenements with potential for the mineralization and evaluating results achieved through surface sampling, drilling, and geophysical surveys. Its project consists of Cloncurry, Eloise copper JV, Leinster, Lexington, Prominent hill and Saints nickel project. In addition, the company is focused on copper-gold targets in Queensland and South Australia. It generates revenue mainly from its exploration activities.