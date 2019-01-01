QQQ
Minotaur Exploration Ltd is engaged in exploration activities. The company is involved in securing new tenements with potential for the mineralization and evaluating results achieved through surface sampling, drilling, and geophysical surveys. Its project consists of Cloncurry, Eloise copper JV, Leinster, Lexington, Prominent hill and Saints nickel project. In addition, the company is focused on copper-gold targets in Queensland and South Australia. It generates revenue mainly from its exploration activities.

Minotaur Exploration Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minotaur Exploration (MURXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minotaur Exploration (OTCEM: MURXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minotaur Exploration's (MURXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minotaur Exploration.

Q

What is the target price for Minotaur Exploration (MURXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minotaur Exploration

Q

Current Stock Price for Minotaur Exploration (MURXF)?

A

The stock price for Minotaur Exploration (OTCEM: MURXF) is $0.1 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 16:20:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minotaur Exploration (MURXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Minotaur Exploration.

Q

When is Minotaur Exploration (OTCEM:MURXF) reporting earnings?

A

Minotaur Exploration does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minotaur Exploration (MURXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minotaur Exploration.

Q

What sector and industry does Minotaur Exploration (MURXF) operate in?

A

Minotaur Exploration is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.