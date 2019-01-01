|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of M UP INC by M Up INC. (OTCPK: MUPQF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for M UP INC by M Up INC..
There is no analysis for M UP INC by M Up INC.
The stock price for M UP INC by M Up INC. (OTCPK: MUPQF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for M UP INC by M Up INC..
M UP INC by M Up INC. does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for M UP INC by M Up INC..
M UP INC by M Up INC. is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.