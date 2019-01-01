QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
14.59
Shares
125.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MARUWA UNYU KIKAN Co Ltd is engaged in third-party logistics consulting business. The company conducts normal temperature logistics, low-temperature food distribution, and pharmaceuticals and medical logistics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (OTCPK: MUKCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MARUWA UNYU KIKAN's (MUKCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN.

Q

What is the target price for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN

Q

Current Stock Price for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF)?

A

The stock price for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (OTCPK: MUKCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN.

Q

When is MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (OTCPK:MUKCF) reporting earnings?

A

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MARUWA UNYU KIKAN.

Q

What sector and industry does MARUWA UNYU KIKAN (MUKCF) operate in?

A

MARUWA UNYU KIKAN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.