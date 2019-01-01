QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.1 - 7.1
Mkt Cap
110M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
28.95
Shares
15.5M
Outstanding
Maruhachi Holdings Co Ltd manufactures and sells bedding products including bedding feathers, wool bedding, & fur bedding; and also offers curtains. It is also engaged in real estate leasing business.

Maruhachi Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Maruhachi Holdings (OTCGM: MUHGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Maruhachi Holdings's (MUHGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Maruhachi Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Maruhachi Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF)?

A

The stock price for Maruhachi Holdings (OTCGM: MUHGF) is $7.1 last updated Today at 1:31:00 PM.

Q

Does Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Maruhachi Holdings.

Q

When is Maruhachi Holdings (OTCGM:MUHGF) reporting earnings?

A

Maruhachi Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Maruhachi Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Maruhachi Holdings (MUHGF) operate in?

A

Maruhachi Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.