Mu Global Holding Ltd is a beauty and wellness company, providing SPA and wellness service and also Spa related products to the customers. The services provided are designed to improve the overall health system and body function. It operates in the Chinese market with three business models namely Tripartite co-operation and profit-sharing model (deployment of stone spa bed & franchise); Large-scale chain agent model (deployment of stone spa bed); and Direct- service store model. Its products portfolio includes NVB Scent Diffuser and Mini Water Purifier. Its services include Bedrock Bathing/ Hot Stone Bath and Quartz Therapy.