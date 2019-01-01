QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9K
Div / Yield
0.37/2.16%
52 Wk
16.95 - 17.2
Mkt Cap
749.3M
Payout Ratio
29.98
Open
-
P/E
14.84
EPS
13.04
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Metawater Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, which offers optimum solutions for creating a circulation of water recourses while focusing on the plant engineering business and service solution business. It manufactures mechanical and electrical equipment for water and wastewater treatment. The company operates in two segments; Plant Engineering segment, which involves in the design, procurement and sale of mechanical and electrical equipment, used in water purification plants and sewage treatment plants; and the Service Solution segment involves in the repair, maintenance and operation management of mechanical and electrical equipment used in water purification plants and sewage treatment plants, providing equipment inspection, repair, maintenance, and other services.

Metawater Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metawater (MTWTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metawater (OTCPK: MTWTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metawater's (MTWTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metawater.

Q

What is the target price for Metawater (MTWTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metawater

Q

Current Stock Price for Metawater (MTWTF)?

A

The stock price for Metawater (OTCPK: MTWTF) is $17.2 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:03:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metawater (MTWTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metawater.

Q

When is Metawater (OTCPK:MTWTF) reporting earnings?

A

Metawater does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metawater (MTWTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metawater.

Q

What sector and industry does Metawater (MTWTF) operate in?

A

Metawater is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.