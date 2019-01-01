Metawater Co Ltd is a Japan-based company, which offers optimum solutions for creating a circulation of water recourses while focusing on the plant engineering business and service solution business. It manufactures mechanical and electrical equipment for water and wastewater treatment. The company operates in two segments; Plant Engineering segment, which involves in the design, procurement and sale of mechanical and electrical equipment, used in water purification plants and sewage treatment plants; and the Service Solution segment involves in the repair, maintenance and operation management of mechanical and electrical equipment used in water purification plants and sewage treatment plants, providing equipment inspection, repair, maintenance, and other services.