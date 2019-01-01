QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Metwood Inc is a US-based company engaged in providing construction and engineering-related products and services. It primarily serves residential customers and contractors, commercial contractors, developers, and retail enterprises, in southwestern Virginia. Business activity of the firm includes manufacturing of light-gage steel construction materials, usually combined with wood or wood fasteners. Its primary products and services are Tuff Beam, Tuff Deck, Rim Beam, Aegis, trimmable square columns, joist reinforcers, and engineering, design, and custom-building services.

Metwood Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metwood (MTWD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metwood (OTCEM: MTWD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metwood's (MTWD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metwood.

Q

What is the target price for Metwood (MTWD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metwood

Q

Current Stock Price for Metwood (MTWD)?

A

The stock price for Metwood (OTCEM: MTWD) is $0.0004 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:10:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metwood (MTWD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metwood.

Q

When is Metwood (OTCEM:MTWD) reporting earnings?

A

Metwood does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metwood (MTWD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metwood.

Q

What sector and industry does Metwood (MTWD) operate in?

A

Metwood is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.