Metwood Inc is a US-based company engaged in providing construction and engineering-related products and services. It primarily serves residential customers and contractors, commercial contractors, developers, and retail enterprises, in southwestern Virginia. Business activity of the firm includes manufacturing of light-gage steel construction materials, usually combined with wood or wood fasteners. Its primary products and services are Tuff Beam, Tuff Deck, Rim Beam, Aegis, trimmable square columns, joist reinforcers, and engineering, design, and custom-building services.