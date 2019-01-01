QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Mountain-Valley Bancshares Inc is a full service bank. The company offers a full range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community and individuals.

Mountain-Valley Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mountain-Valley (MTVB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mountain-Valley (OTCEM: MTVB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mountain-Valley's (MTVB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mountain-Valley.

Q

What is the target price for Mountain-Valley (MTVB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mountain-Valley

Q

Current Stock Price for Mountain-Valley (MTVB)?

A

The stock price for Mountain-Valley (OTCEM: MTVB) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mountain-Valley (MTVB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 17, 2015.

Q

When is Mountain-Valley (OTCEM:MTVB) reporting earnings?

A

Mountain-Valley does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mountain-Valley (MTVB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mountain-Valley.

Q

What sector and industry does Mountain-Valley (MTVB) operate in?

A

Mountain-Valley is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.