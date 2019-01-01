QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 1.47
Mkt Cap
28.7K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.44
Shares
4.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Goldoz Ltd is engaged in the exploration and mining of ruby, diamond, and graphite in Mozambique. It is focused on the development of the Caula Vanadium-Graphite Project in Northern Mozambique and the Montepuez Ruby project.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Goldoz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Goldoz (MTTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Goldoz (OTCPK: MTTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Goldoz's (MTTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Goldoz.

Q

What is the target price for Goldoz (MTTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Goldoz

Q

Current Stock Price for Goldoz (MTTGF)?

A

The stock price for Goldoz (OTCPK: MTTGF) is $0.0063 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 17:08:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Goldoz (MTTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Goldoz.

Q

When is Goldoz (OTCPK:MTTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Goldoz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Goldoz (MTTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Goldoz.

Q

What sector and industry does Goldoz (MTTGF) operate in?

A

Goldoz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.