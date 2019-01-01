QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.6 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 1.86
Mkt Cap
75.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
126.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MeaTech 3D Ltd is engaged in the development of farming methods. It offers an industrial process for growing cultured meat combined with 3D printing technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MeaTech 3D Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MeaTech 3D (MTTCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MeaTech 3D (OTCEM: MTTCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MeaTech 3D's (MTTCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MeaTech 3D.

Q

What is the target price for MeaTech 3D (MTTCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MeaTech 3D

Q

Current Stock Price for MeaTech 3D (MTTCF)?

A

The stock price for MeaTech 3D (OTCEM: MTTCF) is $0.6 last updated Today at 2:37:14 PM.

Q

Does MeaTech 3D (MTTCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MeaTech 3D.

Q

When is MeaTech 3D (OTCEM:MTTCF) reporting earnings?

A

MeaTech 3D does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MeaTech 3D (MTTCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MeaTech 3D.

Q

What sector and industry does MeaTech 3D (MTTCF) operate in?

A

MeaTech 3D is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.