QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.75 - 12.75
Mkt Cap
4.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.19
Shares
355.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metsa Board Oyj manufactures and sells a variety of fibre-based products. Its product portfolio includes pulp, boxboard, and linerboard, which are used in foodservice and consumer goods packaging. The company's customers are typically boxboard printers, carton board manufacturers in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and manufacturers of branded goods and wholesalers. Metsa operates fiber mills that produce its fiber-based products from timber. The majority of revenue is generated in Europe. Metsa also operates in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metsa Board Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metsa Board (MTSAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metsa Board (OTCGM: MTSAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metsa Board's (MTSAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metsa Board.

Q

What is the target price for Metsa Board (MTSAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metsa Board

Q

Current Stock Price for Metsa Board (MTSAF)?

A

The stock price for Metsa Board (OTCGM: MTSAF) is $12.75 last updated Tue May 04 2021 13:38:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metsa Board (MTSAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metsa Board.

Q

When is Metsa Board (OTCGM:MTSAF) reporting earnings?

A

Metsa Board does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metsa Board (MTSAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metsa Board.

Q

What sector and industry does Metsa Board (MTSAF) operate in?

A

Metsa Board is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.