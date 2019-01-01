Metsa Board Oyj manufactures and sells a variety of fibre-based products. Its product portfolio includes pulp, boxboard, and linerboard, which are used in foodservice and consumer goods packaging. The company's customers are typically boxboard printers, carton board manufacturers in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries, and manufacturers of branded goods and wholesalers. Metsa operates fiber mills that produce its fiber-based products from timber. The majority of revenue is generated in Europe. Metsa also operates in the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region.