QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Metal Arts Co Inc along with its subsidiary provides contract electroless nickel and aluminum anodizing services for metal fabricating companies, as well as electroless nickel and gold plating for the circuit board industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Metal Arts Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metal Arts Co (MTRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metal Arts Co (OTCPK: MTRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metal Arts Co's (MTRT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metal Arts Co.

Q

What is the target price for Metal Arts Co (MTRT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metal Arts Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Metal Arts Co (MTRT)?

A

The stock price for Metal Arts Co (OTCPK: MTRT) is $8.681 last updated Today at 5:18:08 PM.

Q

Does Metal Arts Co (MTRT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metal Arts Co.

Q

When is Metal Arts Co (OTCPK:MTRT) reporting earnings?

A

Metal Arts Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metal Arts Co (MTRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metal Arts Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Metal Arts Co (MTRT) operate in?

A

Metal Arts Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.