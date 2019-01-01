MTR constructs and operates Hong Kong's rail network, giving it a monopoly position. In addition to rail operation, the firm makes substantial and recurring earnings from commercial business within the stations. This includes rental of retail outlets and advertisement within the station and investment properties such as shopping malls and offices above stations. Residential real estate development forms part of MTR's return for the rail operation. Average operating profit, in a normalized environment, is approximately 20% in rail operation, 60% in station commercial and property leasing business, and 20% in property development. The Hong Kong government owns 75% of MTR.