Metall Zug Ltd is a Switzerland-based holding company engaged in the industrial sector. The company is organized, into five business segments namely; Wire Processing that provides wire processing equipment, test systems, software and services; Medical Devices that provides products and services for diagnosis and surgery, mainly in the fields of ophthalmology and surgical microscopy; Infection Control that provides Equipment for hospitals, as well as services and other products; Technologycluster & Infrastructure Management and development of real estate; and Others.