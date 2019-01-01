QQQ
Metalore Resources Ltd is a Canada-based resource company focused on natural gas production and gold exploration. It owns and controls petroleum, natural gas, and mineral leases in Charlotteville, Walsingham, and Houghton townships in Norfolk County, Ontario. The company's properties for gold exploration include Paint LakeProperty and Brookbank Jv Properties. It generates the majority of revenue from the sale of natural gas.

Metalore Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metalore Resources (MTLRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metalore Resources (OTCPK: MTLRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Metalore Resources's (MTLRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metalore Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Metalore Resources (MTLRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metalore Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Metalore Resources (MTLRF)?

A

The stock price for Metalore Resources (OTCPK: MTLRF) is $1.7748 last updated Fri Dec 31 2021 20:05:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metalore Resources (MTLRF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on November 24, 2006.

Q

When is Metalore Resources (OTCPK:MTLRF) reporting earnings?

A

Metalore Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metalore Resources (MTLRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metalore Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Metalore Resources (MTLRF) operate in?

A

Metalore Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.