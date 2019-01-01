QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
195.3M
Outstanding
Metallum Resources Inc is a zinc focused base metal resource company run by a Canadian-based management team with extensive experience in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties.

Metallum Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallum Resources (MTLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallum Resources (OTCPK: MTLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metallum Resources's (MTLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallum Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Metallum Resources (MTLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallum Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallum Resources (MTLLF)?

A

The stock price for Metallum Resources (OTCPK: MTLLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Metallum Resources (MTLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallum Resources.

Q

When is Metallum Resources (OTCPK:MTLLF) reporting earnings?

A

Metallum Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallum Resources (MTLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallum Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallum Resources (MTLLF) operate in?

A

Metallum Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.