QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.05
Mkt Cap
1.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.82
EPS
0
Shares
120.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MetalCorp Ltd is a Canada based exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores the base and precious metals throughout the Canadian Shield. The company owns an interest in Hemlo East property, Big Lake property and Black Bear Property, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MetalCorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MetalCorp (MTLCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MetalCorp (OTCPK: MTLCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MetalCorp's (MTLCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MetalCorp.

Q

What is the target price for MetalCorp (MTLCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MetalCorp

Q

Current Stock Price for MetalCorp (MTLCF)?

A

The stock price for MetalCorp (OTCPK: MTLCF) is $0.011 last updated Wed Jan 19 2022 19:56:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MetalCorp (MTLCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MetalCorp.

Q

When is MetalCorp (OTCPK:MTLCF) reporting earnings?

A

MetalCorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MetalCorp (MTLCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MetalCorp.

Q

What sector and industry does MetalCorp (MTLCF) operate in?

A

MetalCorp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.