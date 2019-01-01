QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.02
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Mithril Resources Ltd is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company holds an interest in Billy Hills, Kurnalpi, Limestone Well, and the Lignum Dam Projects. It operates in two segments namely Mexican and Australian operations, of which all of its revenues come from Australia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mithril Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mithril Resources (MTIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mithril Resources (OTCPK: MTIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mithril Resources's (MTIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mithril Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Mithril Resources (MTIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mithril Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Mithril Resources (MTIRF)?

A

The stock price for Mithril Resources (OTCPK: MTIRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mithril Resources (MTIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mithril Resources.

Q

When is Mithril Resources (OTCPK:MTIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Mithril Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mithril Resources (MTIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mithril Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Mithril Resources (MTIRF) operate in?

A

Mithril Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.