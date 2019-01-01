QQQ
Range
17.5 - 17.85
Vol / Avg.
11.7K/33.4K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.31%
52 Wk
16.76 - 42.79
Mkt Cap
24B
Payout Ratio
12.03
Open
17.5
P/E
41.47
EPS
11.33
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
M3, Inc. is a Japan-based company engaged in providing medical-related services through the use of the Internet. It also supports marketing of pharmaceutical companies and medical equipment manufacturers. The company's business segment includes, Medical Portal segment, Evidence Solution segment, Overseas segment, Clinical Platform segment, Sales Platform segment, and Others. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Medical Portal segment.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

M3 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M3 (MTHRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M3 (OTCPK: MTHRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are M3's (MTHRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for M3.

Q

What is the target price for M3 (MTHRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for M3

Q

Current Stock Price for M3 (MTHRY)?

A

The stock price for M3 (OTCPK: MTHRY) is $17.6799 last updated Today at 5:37:29 PM.

Q

Does M3 (MTHRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for M3.

Q

When is M3 (OTCPK:MTHRY) reporting earnings?

A

M3 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is M3 (MTHRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M3.

Q

What sector and industry does M3 (MTHRY) operate in?

A

M3 is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.