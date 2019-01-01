QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Musti Group PLC is an operator of omnichannel which caters to the needs of pets and their parents. The company has more than two hundred stores and also operates through an online channel. It generates revenue through sales of pet products, food, accessories. It also offers services such as grooming, training, veterinary services. The company's reporting segments are based on geographical regions, and they are Finland, Sweden and Norway.

Musti Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Musti Gr (MTGOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Musti Gr (OTCGM: MTGOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Musti Gr's (MTGOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Musti Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Musti Gr (MTGOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Musti Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Musti Gr (MTGOF)?

A

The stock price for Musti Gr (OTCGM: MTGOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Musti Gr (MTGOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Musti Gr.

Q

When is Musti Gr (OTCGM:MTGOF) reporting earnings?

A

Musti Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Musti Gr (MTGOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Musti Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Musti Gr (MTGOF) operate in?

A

Musti Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.