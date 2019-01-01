METRO AG operates as a food service company. It is active in the self-service wholesale trade with the brands METRO and MAKRO as well as in the delivery sales with the METRO delivery service, and the supply specialists Classic Fine Foods, Pro a Pro, and Rungis Express. Its business consists of segments which include METRO Germany, METRO Western Europe, METRO Russia, METRO Eastern Europe, METRO Asia, and others. The other segment includes Hospitality Digital, the business unit that bundles the group's digitalization initiatives. It also includes service companies that provide group-wide services in the areas of real estate, logistics, information technology, advertising, and procurement.