Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/65.7K
Div / Yield
0.05/6.37%
52 Wk
0.71 - 0.86
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
1012.3
Open
-
P/E
172.06
EPS
0
Shares
3.5B
Outstanding
Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust is a Singapore real estate investment trust. Its portfolio mainly consists of commercial properties, with a focus on retail malls, office buildings, and other real estate-related assets. The properties are located in Hong Kong; first-tier cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen; and second-tier cities in China such as Chengdu, Chongqing, and Nanjing. The assets in the company's portfolio include Festival Walk, which is a retail mall with an office component located in Hong Kong; Gateway Plaza, which is an office building in Beijing; and Sandhill Plaza, which is a business park development in Shanghai.

Mapletree North Asia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mapletree North Asia (OTC: MTGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Mapletree North Asia's (MTGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mapletree North Asia.

Q

What is the target price for Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mapletree North Asia

Q

Current Stock Price for Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF)?

A

The stock price for Mapletree North Asia (OTC: MTGCF) is $0.78 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 15:06:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mapletree North Asia.

Q

When is Mapletree North Asia (OTC:MTGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Mapletree North Asia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mapletree North Asia.

Q

What sector and industry does Mapletree North Asia (MTGCF) operate in?

A

Mapletree North Asia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.