Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust is a Singapore real estate investment trust. Its portfolio mainly consists of commercial properties, with a focus on retail malls, office buildings, and other real estate-related assets. The properties are located in Hong Kong; first-tier cities in China such as Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen; and second-tier cities in China such as Chengdu, Chongqing, and Nanjing. The assets in the company's portfolio include Festival Walk, which is a retail mall with an office component located in Hong Kong; Gateway Plaza, which is an office building in Beijing; and Sandhill Plaza, which is a business park development in Shanghai.