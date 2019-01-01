QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Minster Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It offers personal and business checking, and savings and money market products; certificates of deposit; and health savings and individual retirement accounts. Geographically, the activities are carried out through United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Minster Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Minster Financial (MTFC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Minster Financial (OTCGM: MTFC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Minster Financial's (MTFC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Minster Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Minster Financial (MTFC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Minster Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Minster Financial (MTFC)?

A

The stock price for Minster Financial (OTCGM: MTFC) is $65.5 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 17:48:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Minster Financial (MTFC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 13, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 10, 2021.

Q

When is Minster Financial (OTCGM:MTFC) reporting earnings?

A

Minster Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Minster Financial (MTFC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Minster Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Minster Financial (MTFC) operate in?

A

Minster Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.