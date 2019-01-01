|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBCP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CareCloud’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) and GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX).
There is no analysis for CareCloud
The stock price for CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBCP) is $25.4588 last updated Today at 4:59:47 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on May 27, 2021.
CareCloud does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for CareCloud.
CareCloud is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.