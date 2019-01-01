CareCloud Inc operates in the healthcare industry. Its suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than forty thousand providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. The company's services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM).