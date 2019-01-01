QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
CareCloud Inc operates in the healthcare industry. Its suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than forty thousand providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. The company's services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM).

CareCloud Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy CareCloud (MTBCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are CareCloud's (MTBCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CareCloud (MTBCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CareCloud

Q

Current Stock Price for CareCloud (MTBCO)?

A

The stock price for CareCloud (NASDAQ: MTBCO) is $25.535 last updated Today at 5:19:34 PM.

Q

Does CareCloud (MTBCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CareCloud.

Q

When is CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCO) reporting earnings?

A

CareCloud does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CareCloud (MTBCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CareCloud.

Q

What sector and industry does CareCloud (MTBCO) operate in?

A

CareCloud is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.