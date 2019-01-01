QQQ
Range
0.07 - 0.07
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/5.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.07 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
4.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
63.7M
Outstanding
Metallica Metals Corp is a junior exploration company targeting gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in some of the most active exploration districts in Canada. Its flagship asset, the Starr Project, is host to multiple high-grade gold and silver discoveries that have been identified through trenching, bulk sampling, and diamond drilling. In addition, the company is one of the landholders in the rapidly advancing Marathon/Thunder Bay North area mining districts where Generation Mining and Clean Air Metals are advancing their sizable high grade platinum-palladium +/- copper-nickel-silver-gold projects. The company also holds sizable land positions in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

Metallica Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metallica Metals (MTALF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metallica Metals (OTCQB: MTALF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metallica Metals's (MTALF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metallica Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Metallica Metals (MTALF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Metallica Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Metallica Metals (MTALF)?

A

The stock price for Metallica Metals (OTCQB: MTALF) is $0.0691 last updated Today at 2:32:27 PM.

Q

Does Metallica Metals (MTALF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metallica Metals.

Q

When is Metallica Metals (OTCQB:MTALF) reporting earnings?

A

Metallica Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Metallica Metals (MTALF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metallica Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Metallica Metals (MTALF) operate in?

A

Metallica Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.