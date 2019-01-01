Metallica Metals Corp is a junior exploration company targeting gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in some of the most active exploration districts in Canada. Its flagship asset, the Starr Project, is host to multiple high-grade gold and silver discoveries that have been identified through trenching, bulk sampling, and diamond drilling. In addition, the company is one of the landholders in the rapidly advancing Marathon/Thunder Bay North area mining districts where Generation Mining and Clean Air Metals are advancing their sizable high grade platinum-palladium +/- copper-nickel-silver-gold projects. The company also holds sizable land positions in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.