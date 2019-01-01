Minsur SA is primarily engaged in the production and selling of gold, metallic tin, and other minerals. The company has three production units, namely: San Rafael MU, SPR in Pisco, and Pucamarca MU. Its operating segments include the production and marketing of tin and gold extracted from Peru and Brazil, and other mining exploration activities in Peru and Chile. The company's main customers are located in Europe, the USA, Canada, Japan, Latin America, and Peru.