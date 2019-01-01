QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.45 - 0.45
Mkt Cap
214.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.89
Shares
477M
Outstanding
M.C.S. Steel PCL operating as a fabricating company in Thailand engages in building high-rise steel structures, power plants, bridges, and general steelworks. It primarily provides as well as exports steel structure works for various projects worldwide, mainly in Japan. The company's services include engineering design, parts, and quality control.

M.C.S. Steel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of M.C.S. Steel (OTC: MSTUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are M.C.S. Steel's (MSTUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for M.C.S. Steel.

Q

What is the target price for M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for M.C.S. Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF)?

A

The stock price for M.C.S. Steel (OTC: MSTUF) is $0.45 last updated Thu Sep 02 2021 16:03:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 28, 2015.

Q

When is M.C.S. Steel (OTC:MSTUF) reporting earnings?

A

M.C.S. Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for M.C.S. Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does M.C.S. Steel (MSTUF) operate in?

A

M.C.S. Steel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.