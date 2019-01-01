QQQ
Range
0.13 - 0.13
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/76.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.35
Mkt Cap
1.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.13
P/E
-
EPS
-0.82
Shares
12M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Meso Numismatics Inc maintains an online store with eBay (www.mesocoins.com) and participates in live auctions with major companies such as Heritage Auctions, Stacks Bowers Auctions, Lyn Knight Auctions, and Sedwick Coins for the sale of its coins, paper currency, bullion, and medals.

Meso Numismatics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meso Numismatics (MSSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meso Numismatics (OTCPK: MSSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meso Numismatics's (MSSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Meso Numismatics.

Q

What is the target price for Meso Numismatics (MSSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Meso Numismatics

Q

Current Stock Price for Meso Numismatics (MSSV)?

A

The stock price for Meso Numismatics (OTCPK: MSSV) is $0.1334 last updated Today at 3:07:20 PM.

Q

Does Meso Numismatics (MSSV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Meso Numismatics.

Q

When is Meso Numismatics (OTCPK:MSSV) reporting earnings?

A

Meso Numismatics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Meso Numismatics (MSSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meso Numismatics.

Q

What sector and industry does Meso Numismatics (MSSV) operate in?

A

Meso Numismatics is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.