MISUMI Group Inc is a Japanese manufacturer of components and parts used in automation processes. The group's three main businesses offer standardised components for automated equipment used in factory automation, die and mold parts used in the production of automobiles and electronic devices, and third-party branded products. The products include shafts, set collars, springs, gears, actuators, optical measurement devices, connectors, switches, cables, transformers, bores, wires, calipers, diamond cutting tools, punches, button dies, retainers, ejector pins, and taper pins.