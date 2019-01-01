|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Massachusetts Electric (OTCEM: MSSEL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Massachusetts Electric.
There is no analysis for Massachusetts Electric
The stock price for Massachusetts Electric (OTCEM: MSSEL) is $100 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 15:23:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $1.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 17, 2018.
Massachusetts Electric does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Massachusetts Electric.
Massachusetts Electric is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.