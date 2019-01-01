QQQ
Range
5.47 - 7.97
Vol / Avg.
22.2K/2.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5 - 9
Mkt Cap
5.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.5
P/E
2.67
EPS
-0.11
Shares
994.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
MassRoots Inc is a technology platform for the cannabis industry. Its technology platform consists of the consumer-facing social network which is accessible through its android application, iOS application, and web portal; and business-facing advertising portal, MassRoots for business. Through its Mobile applications, systems, and websites, the firm enables the users to share their cannabis content, follow their favorite dispensaries, and stay connected with the legalization movement.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Greenwave Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Greenwave Technology (MSRTD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Greenwave Technology (OTCPK: MSRTD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Greenwave Technology's (MSRTD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Greenwave Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Greenwave Technology (MSRTD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Greenwave Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Greenwave Technology (MSRTD)?

A

The stock price for Greenwave Technology (OTCPK: MSRTD) is $5.73 last updated Today at 8:51:31 PM.

Q

Does Greenwave Technology (MSRTD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Greenwave Technology.

Q

When is Greenwave Technology (OTCPK:MSRTD) reporting earnings?

A

Greenwave Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Greenwave Technology (MSRTD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Greenwave Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Greenwave Technology (MSRTD) operate in?

A

Greenwave Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.