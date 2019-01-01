QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.33 - 5.92
Mkt Cap
87.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
183.36
Shares
14.8M
Outstanding
Growens SPA is a company that has developed a software-as-a-service cloud computing platform chosen by small-to-medium enterprises and large enterprises to create, send and monitor newsletters, e-mails, and text messages. The company develops integrations and advanced automation, targeting, and tracking tools. It has five business units: MailUp, Agile Telecom, Acumbamail, BEE, and Datatrics.

Growens Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Growens (MSPAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Growens (OTCEM: MSPAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Growens's (MSPAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Growens.

Q

What is the target price for Growens (MSPAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Growens

Q

Current Stock Price for Growens (MSPAF)?

A

The stock price for Growens (OTCEM: MSPAF) is $5.92 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 14:31:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Growens (MSPAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Growens.

Q

When is Growens (OTCEM:MSPAF) reporting earnings?

A

Growens does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Growens (MSPAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Growens.

Q

What sector and industry does Growens (MSPAF) operate in?

A

Growens is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.