Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides comprehensive government contracting solutions with extensive experience in delivering quality, reliable, mission-critical products and services for law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, military, and other governmental agencies. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire Inc, leverages its robust vendor network, time-proven industry relationships, proprietary technology infrastructure, and manufacturing and distribution capabilities to efficiently source and deliver more than 1.5 million products. The company has two reportable business segments in the global defense, security, and first-responder markets: consulting and manufacturer representation; and inspection, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear.