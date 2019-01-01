|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nantai International Inc (OTC: MSNID) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nantai International Inc.
There is no analysis for Nantai International Inc
The stock price for Nantai International Inc (OTC: MSNID) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Nantai International Inc.
Nantai International Inc does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nantai International Inc.
Nantai International Inc is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.