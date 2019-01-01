MC Endeavors Inc is engaged in providing CBD product production services, including R&D, component sourcing, custom formulation, brand and labels design, label printing, contract & wholesale, custom private label manufacturing, and lab-certified 3rd party testing to ensure a full service, one-stop-shop experience. Its CBD production line includes consumer health & wellness, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals, pets, sports, lifestyle fitness, and e-liquid tobacco products. Some of its CBD-based products include Tinctures, Pain Cream, Pain Relief Gel, Immunity Capsules, Sanitizing Spray, Facial Cream, Skin Relief Salve, Gel Capsules, and Vape Pods.