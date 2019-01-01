QQQ
QQQ
Range
0.35 - 0.35
Vol / Avg.
16.5K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 3
Mkt Cap
11.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.35
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
33.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 8:33AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
MusclePharm Corporation is a performance lifestyle company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. It offers various types of powders, capsules, tablets and gels. Geographically, the firm has its business presence across the region of US and in the international market of which the US accounts for the majority of revenue. MusclePharm's Hybrid series products include Assault, Combat Protein Powder, BCAA 3:1:2, CLA Core, Fish Oil, Combat Crunch Protein Bars, glutamine, carnitine, Combat Crunch, Protein Crisp, Organic Protein, and Protein Cookie. The group sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, and others.

MusclePharm Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MusclePharm (MSLP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MusclePharm (OTCPK: MSLP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MusclePharm's (MSLP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MusclePharm.

Q

What is the target price for MusclePharm (MSLP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MusclePharm

Q

Current Stock Price for MusclePharm (MSLP)?

A

The stock price for MusclePharm (OTCPK: MSLP) is $0.35 last updated Today at 3:17:53 PM.

Q

Does MusclePharm (MSLP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MusclePharm.

Q

When is MusclePharm (OTCPK:MSLP) reporting earnings?

A

MusclePharm does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MusclePharm (MSLP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MusclePharm.

Q

What sector and industry does MusclePharm (MSLP) operate in?

A

MusclePharm is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.