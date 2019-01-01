MusclePharm Corporation is a performance lifestyle company. It develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded nutritional supplements. It offers various types of powders, capsules, tablets and gels. Geographically, the firm has its business presence across the region of US and in the international market of which the US accounts for the majority of revenue. MusclePharm's Hybrid series products include Assault, Combat Protein Powder, BCAA 3:1:2, CLA Core, Fish Oil, Combat Crunch Protein Bars, glutamine, carnitine, Combat Crunch, Protein Crisp, Organic Protein, and Protein Cookie. The group sells its products to various fitness enthusiasts, such as professional, combat sport, weight training, bodybuilding, running, and various team and individual sports, and others.