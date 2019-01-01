QQQ
Range
74.3 - 74.75
Vol / Avg.
0.8K/0.9K
Div / Yield
13.77/16.51%
52 Wk
38.57 - 83.4
Mkt Cap
8.9B
Payout Ratio
10.21
Open
74.3
P/E
2.25
EPS
1770.17
Shares
119.6M
Outstanding
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese transportation and logistics company. It operates through five segments: dry bulk, energy transport, product transport, associated businesses, and other. The product transport business is the largest contributor to revenue. Product transport largely focuses on the ownership and operation of containerships, followed by logistics services, car carriers, and inshore ferries. Dry bulk involves transporting materials such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, cement, salt, and more via company-owned and operated bulk carriers. The energy transport business uses Mitsui tankers to ship crude oil, naphtha, liquefied natural gas, and other energy products. Most revenue is generated domestically in Japan.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCPK: MSLOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mitsui O.S.K. Lines's (MSLOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Q

What is the target price for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Q

Current Stock Price for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF)?

A

The stock price for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCPK: MSLOF) is $74.75 last updated Today at 5:12:43 PM.

Q

Does Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Q

When is Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (OTCPK:MSLOF) reporting earnings?

A

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.

Q

What sector and industry does Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MSLOF) operate in?

A

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.